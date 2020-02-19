Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 2.77

Media headlines about Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) have trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Reliability earned a coverage optimism score of 2.77 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

RLBY stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24. Reliability has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.69.

Reliability Company Profile

Reliability Incorporated does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, or identify a merger partner or other business combination. Previously, the company was involved in the design, manufacture, marketing, and support of high performance equipment used to test and condition integrated circuits.

