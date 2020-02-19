Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Renasant alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Renasant has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $39.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.49.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Renasant by 5,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,565,000 after buying an additional 787,153 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,030,000. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,516,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,021,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 105,291 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.