Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 19th (1COV, CHE, CHH, CXO, DB1, ECL, EMR, ENGI, ESNT, FRA)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 19th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €40.00 ($46.51) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €50.00 ($58.14) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €44.00 ($51.16) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $525.00 to $535.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $86.00 to $91.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corp from $125.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) was given a €160.00 ($186.05) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $210.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Corp from $87.00 to $88.00. Bank of America Corp currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €17.70 ($20.58) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $65.00 to $67.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) was given a €87.00 ($101.16) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corp from $36.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) had its target price reduced by Sidoti from $33.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $38.00 to $50.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) had its target price raised by Sidoti from $54.00 to $56.00. Sidoti currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €9.50 ($11.05) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $85.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $100.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $154.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) had its target price reduced by Sidoti from $68.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target increased by Bank of America Corp from $160.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from $80.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $75.00 to $65.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

