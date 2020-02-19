Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 19th (ADRO, BBY, CBB, FLR, HD, HFC, HQY, INCY, LOW, MNPR)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 19th:

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $4.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aduro's distinct technology platforms are being utilized by several big companies to develop treatments for various cancer indications. Its collaboration agreements with large pharma companies like Novartis and Eli Lilly not only validate its research platforms but also enhance its financial position, providing it with adequate funds as and when required. The restructuring initiative is likely to save operating cost. However, with no approved products in its portfolio, Aduro is heavily dependent on funds generated from collaboration and license agreements, government grants and other payments for the development of its pipeline. This remains a concern. Shares have outderperformed the industry year to date. Loss estimates remains mixed ahead of Q4 earnings release. Aduro has a negative record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Nomura. They currently have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Nomura.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HollyFrontier Corporation's shares continue to struggle, reflecting lingering issues pertaining to the company. The stock is down 26.1% over the trailing 12-month period, underperforming the Zacks Oil Refining & Marketing industry's loss of 18.2%. HollyFrontier have been bogged down by cost escalation associated with maintenance downtime and unplanned refinery shutdowns. Moreover, the downstream operator's lubricating oils business is facing headwinds on the back of oversupply. The market – a high-margin, low-volume one – is suffering due to the influx of supplies from various sources. As it is, the U.S. refiner is impacted by the lack of significant projects for its midstream segment – Holly Energy Partners. Given these headwinds, HollyFrontier is seen as a risky bet that ordinary investors should exit.”

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Nomura. They currently have a $137.00 target price on the stock.

Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $164.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nevro has outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company’s domestic and international revenues surged on a year-over-year basis. Higher demand for implants resulted in the solid quarterly show. The commercial launch of the Senza Omnia SCS System is a positive. Management is further optimistic about the long-term prospects of the flagship Senza II platform launched late last year. The U.S. launch of Senza Omnia is expected to lend the company a competitive edge in the near future. A raised guidance for 2019 holds promise. On the flip side, operating expenses increased and gross margin contracted in the quarter. International revenues were impacted by headwinds in Australia. Also, the stock is overvalued at the moment.”

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Phillips 66’s fourth-quarter earnings deteriorated significantly year over year. The underperformance is owing to soft refining margins. Notably, the company’s refining operations reported adjusted pre-tax profit of $345 million, down from the year-ago quarter’s $2,008 million, primarily due to higher costs pertaining to turnaround activities. Importantly, the segment’s realized refining margins worldwide fell to $9.50 per barrel from the year-ago quarter’s $16.53 per barrel. Moreover, seasonally lower sales volumes and decline in polyethylene margins have been hurting the company’s Chemicals business. A rise in maintenance costs & higher turnaround activities have also been affecting the business unit. Additionally, the stock fell 9.2% in the past six months against the industry’s 2% growth.”

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) was downgraded by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sanofi’s Q4 results were mixed as it beat on earnings and missed on sales. Sanofi’s Specialty Care segment is on a strong footing, particularly with regular label expansion of Dupixent. The drug has, in a very short time, become the key top-line driver for Sanofi. The performance of the Vaccines franchise has also improved of late. Sanofi’s R&D pipeline is strong and it delivered several positive data read-outs and achieved regulatory milestones in 2019 with the momentum expected to continue in 2020. Its cost savings and efficiency initiatives are supporting bottom-line growth. However, headwinds include weak performance of the Diabetes unit, generic competition for many drugs and slower-than-expected uptake of core products like Praluent. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past one year.”

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a $260.00 target price on the stock.

