Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Pinterest (PINS)

2/13/2020 – Pinterest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pinterest Inc. provides a visual discovery engine. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions and planning a wedding or a dream vacation. The company also provides Product Pins which make items shoppable with up-to-date pricing; Recipe Pins to cook a meal by bringing the relevant information; and Shop the Look, which enables pinners to shop for the individual products. Pinterest Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

2/9/2020 – Pinterest had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Pinterest had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Pinterest had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Pinterest had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners to . They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Pinterest had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $23.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Pinterest had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Pinterest had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $28.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Pinterest had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Pinterest had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp to .

2/4/2020 – Pinterest is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $31.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Pinterest had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $23.50 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/17/2020 – Pinterest was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

1/10/2020 – Pinterest is now covered by analysts at Bernstein Bank. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Pinterest is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Pinterest had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

12/26/2019 – Pinterest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pinterest Inc. provides a visual discovery engine. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions and planning a wedding or a dream vacation. The company also provides Product Pins which make items shoppable with up-to-date pricing; Recipe Pins to cook a meal by bringing the relevant information; and Shop the Look, which enables pinners to shop for the individual products. Pinterest Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Pinterest stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 118,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,123,774. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $24.63.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $1,183,677.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,531.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,584,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 422,448 shares of company stock worth $9,188,089.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 19.4% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,525,000 after acquiring an additional 205,800 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pinterest by 42.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 27,505 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

