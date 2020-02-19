Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.43 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.09-1.13 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.09-1.13 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Capital One Financial upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

