Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Retail Properties of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Retail Properties of America updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.04-1.08 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.04-1.08 EPS.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.78. 82,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,103. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.08%.

RPAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

