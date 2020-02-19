Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 13,488 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Steven Madden worth $11,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 25,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.11. 11,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,505. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.15. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $44.79.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

