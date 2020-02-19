Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 15,630 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Leggett & Platt worth $11,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 349.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 80,168 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In related news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $360,120.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,348.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $369,612.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,168.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

LEG traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.05. 11,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

