Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 5,923 Shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of John Bean Technologies worth $11,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205,371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 28.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $692,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $3,211,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $457,000.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $34,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBT stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $111.24. The stock had a trading volume of 96,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,470. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.08 and a 200 day moving average of $108.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $85.39 and a 12-month high of $127.97.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

