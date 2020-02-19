Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,810 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Huber Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $192.60. 284,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,808. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $143.94 and a twelve month high of $191.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.