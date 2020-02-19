Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of J & J Snack Foods worth $11,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 24.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JJSF stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.19. 1,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,444. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $149.24 and a 1 year high of $196.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

In related news, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $365,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JJSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

