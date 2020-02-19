Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,374 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Pentair worth $12,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 33.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,970,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,039,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pentair by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,933,000 after acquiring an additional 657,261 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $15,919,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Pentair by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 227,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of Pentair stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.61. 8,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Pentair PLC has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.33.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNR. Citigroup began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $270,510.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.