Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,833 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of VICI Properties worth $11,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.60. 56,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,040. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. VICI Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 83.01, a quick ratio of 83.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Several analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup raised VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.