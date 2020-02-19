Rhumbline Advisers Buys 13,381 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $501,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.44. 564,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,676,084. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $144.25 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.96.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

