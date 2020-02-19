Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,963 Shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Murphy USA worth $11,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 9,669.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 640,211 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 8.1% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 432,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after acquiring an additional 32,359 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 5.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 279,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 5.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 32,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MUSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

MUSA stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.00. The company had a trading volume of 64,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.75. Murphy USA Inc has a 52-week low of $75.88 and a 52-week high of $121.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

