Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,401 Shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Ingevity worth $11,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ingevity by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,725,000 after buying an additional 48,589 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ingevity by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,305,000 after buying an additional 83,898 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Ingevity by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 516,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,135,000 after buying an additional 26,564 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Ingevity by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 418,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,608,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,657,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingevity alerts:

In related news, CFO John C. Fortson purchased 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,995.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,105. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Michael Wilson purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.12 per share, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGVT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

Shares of Ingevity stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.27. 6,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.84. Ingevity Corp has a 1-year low of $62.53 and a 1-year high of $120.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 51.91%. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Corp will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.