Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,971 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Perrigo worth $11,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 42,929 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 458.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 30,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 171,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 70,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRGO. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

In other news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $126,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRGO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,669. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.43. Perrigo Company PLC has a 1-year low of $40.68 and a 1-year high of $60.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

