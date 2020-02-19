Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of Lithia Motors worth $11,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,831,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LAD traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.06. 2,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. Lithia Motors Inc has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $165.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.35 and its 200 day moving average is $141.57.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

LAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.67.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

