Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Xerox worth $11,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 41,050 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 155.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

NYSE:XRX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.40. 465,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average is $33.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.81. Xerox Corp has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

