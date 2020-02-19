Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,446 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of RingCentral worth $12,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $4.88 on Wednesday, reaching $250.61. The company had a trading volume of 405,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,552. RingCentral Inc has a 52-week low of $98.19 and a 52-week high of $246.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of -391.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on RingCentral from $185.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on RingCentral from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on RingCentral from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on RingCentral from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.10.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $4,021,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,786,386.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $2,014,037.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 158,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,260 shares of company stock worth $22,187,861. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

