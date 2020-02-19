Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,762 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Perspecta worth $12,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Perspecta by 22.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 79,853 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Perspecta by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Perspecta by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Perspecta by 589.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Perspecta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of Perspecta stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.53. 238,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,178. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15. Perspecta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Perspecta’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

PRSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

