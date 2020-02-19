Rhumbline Advisers Has $11.10 Million Holdings in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of American States Water worth $11,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American States Water by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,640,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,376,000 after buying an additional 25,433 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American States Water by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,302,000 after buying an additional 44,021 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 0.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,783,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of American States Water by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,219,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of American States Water by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

NYSE:AWR traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.43. American States Water Co has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $96.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other American States Water news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $34,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $830,494. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $104,184 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.