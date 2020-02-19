Rhumbline Advisers Has $11.21 Million Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $11,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,708,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens set a $76.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

In related news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,876,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $1,480,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,478 shares of company stock worth $5,712,323. Insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.14. 5,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,490. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12 month low of $64.59 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.