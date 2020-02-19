Rhumbline Advisers Has $11.54 Million Stake in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of Lancaster Colony worth $11,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 56.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. CL King started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lancaster Colony currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

LANC stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,319. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 52 week low of $133.77 and a 52 week high of $165.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.68.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $355.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.