Rhumbline Advisers Has $12.42 Million Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,347 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Nielsen worth $12,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 5,617.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

NLSN stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.57. 91,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,226. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $27.57.

A number of analysts have commented on NLSN shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

