Rhumbline Advisers Has $12.46 Million Position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Syneos Health worth $12,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Syneos Health by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 335,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 26,523 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 616,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after acquiring an additional 30,217 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 106,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of SYNH traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,392. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.51. Syneos Health Inc has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.48.

SYNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.56.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.