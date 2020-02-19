Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.38% of Columbia Banking System worth $11,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,873,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,416,000 after purchasing an additional 109,814 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,852,000 after purchasing an additional 171,785 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 566,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 30,612 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after purchasing an additional 34,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 408,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,822. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.06. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 31.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

