Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Flowserve worth $12,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 150.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve in the third quarter valued at $269,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Flowserve news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $39,335.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,051.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flowserve stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $45.52. 13,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,448. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. Flowserve Corp has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $54.16.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Flowserve Corp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

