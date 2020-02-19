Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 1,668 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Insulet worth $11,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Insulet by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of PODD traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,367. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 840.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $80.43 and a 52 week high of $214.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.04.

In related news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total value of $493,856.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $2,120,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at $16,204,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.06.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

