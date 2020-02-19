Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 2,576 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Aaron’s worth $11,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aaron’s by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAN stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.07. 285,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.95. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.39. Aaron’s, Inc. has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $78.65.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAN shares. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aaron’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

