Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $12,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $12,111,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,537,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,340,000 after purchasing an additional 109,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,001,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,353,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 434,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 86,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 63,166 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.08. 7,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.56. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.81 and a 52 week high of $134.51.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.82% and a negative net margin of 403.24%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.82) EPS. Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $4,830,054.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,224 shares of company stock valued at $14,507,993 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

