Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,447 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of MasTec worth $12,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,536,000 after purchasing an additional 139,490 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in MasTec in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in MasTec by 49.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 28.2% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 130,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 27.6% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 50,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTZ. ValuEngine lowered MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price target on MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

MTZ stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,798. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $73.71.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

