Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,915 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Viavi Solutions worth $11,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 842.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Shares of VIAV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,208. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 78.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIAV shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,002. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $39,102.25. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.