Rhumbline Advisers Sells 14,723 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,545 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 14,723 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.24% of Cree worth $11,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 805,808 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $39,485,000 after buying an additional 108,400 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 771,040 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $37,781,000 after buying an additional 115,155 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,744 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $27,427,000 after buying an additional 387,680 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 462,685 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after buying an additional 209,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,439 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after buying an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Cree in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Charter Equity started coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cree to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

NASDAQ CREE traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $47.84. 544,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,343. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $69.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.33 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

