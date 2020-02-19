Rhumbline Advisers Sells 21,415 Shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 865,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,415 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.25% of Mattel worth $11,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Mattel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,476,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 237,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mattel alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Mattel stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145,804. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.76. Mattel Inc has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Mattel Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.