Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,157 Shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Kemper worth $11,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Kemper by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kemper by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

NYSE KMPR traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $78.34. The company had a trading volume of 36,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,629. Kemper Corp has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $91.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Kemper had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kemper Corp will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

