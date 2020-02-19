Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,301 Shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of Selective Insurance Group worth $12,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $759,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 1,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

NASDAQ SIGI traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $67.74. 1,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,858. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $62.16 and a 52-week high of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.28.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.70 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.91%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

