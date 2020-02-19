Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,994 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.23% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $12,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,816,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,541,000 after purchasing an additional 944,224 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 680.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 73,829 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after buying an additional 46,783 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBGS stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.69. 152,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,577. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $43.21.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JBGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, JBG SMITH Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.65 per share, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.