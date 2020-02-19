Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of LivaNova worth $11,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in LivaNova by 153.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 17.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter valued at $671,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter valued at $5,688,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter valued at $3,402,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total value of $83,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $467,390 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

LIVN traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $70.02. The company had a trading volume of 59,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,777. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.86. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $64.80 and a 12-month high of $102.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.