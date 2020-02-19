Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) Position Cut by Central Securities Corp

Central Securities Corp trimmed its holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,077,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the quarter. Central Securities Corp owned about 0.97% of Ribbon Communications worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBBN. BidaskClub raised Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Friday, November 15th. National Securities lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. Ribbon Communications Inc has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $6.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $343.98 million, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ribbon Communications Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

