Richard Dallas White Sells 5,000 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,160.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Dallas White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Richard Dallas White sold 23,500 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $1,159,490.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Richard Dallas White sold 25,259 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $1,168,986.52.

Shares of DIOD stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.49. 437,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,944. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.09. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Diodes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

