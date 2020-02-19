Rimbit (RBT) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last week, Rimbit has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One Rimbit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Rimbit has a total market capitalization of $56,853.00 and $3.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rimbit alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001770 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Rimbit Coin Profile

Rimbit (CRYPTO:RBT) is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. Rimbit’s official message board is www.rimbit.com/forums. Rimbit’s official website is www.rimbit.com. Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rimbit Coin Trading

Rimbit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rimbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rimbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rimbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rimbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.