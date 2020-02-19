Ripio Credit Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.06 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0747 or 0.00000737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, C2CX, Bancor Network and Kyber Network. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $38.06 million and $3.11 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012371 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000840 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, Bittrex, Gate.io, Kyber Network, C2CX, Upbit, DragonEX, Ethfinex, OKEx and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

