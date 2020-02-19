Rivetz (RVT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $248,508.00

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Rivetz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Radar Relay. Rivetz has a market capitalization of $248,508.00 and $3.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rivetz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.10 or 0.02983806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00233506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00045655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00146408 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz.

Buying and Selling Rivetz

Rivetz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.