Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Roku worth $11,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,622,000 after buying an additional 651,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Roku by 17.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 588,499 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth $49,965,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Roku by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 737,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,762,000 after acquiring an additional 448,310 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,738,000. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $49,365.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 307 shares in the company, valued at $49,365.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $15,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,613 shares of company stock valued at $29,021,835. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roku to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.48.

Roku stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,741,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,774,646. Roku Inc has a 52-week low of $51.14 and a 52-week high of $176.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.09 and its 200 day moving average is $134.21. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of -248.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

