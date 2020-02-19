Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Rollins worth $11,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Rollins by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,135,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,742,000 after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,145,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,724,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 808,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 551,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. 41.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROL. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.50 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.99.

ROL stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.57. 240,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,858. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 0.26. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

