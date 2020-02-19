Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 192.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARDS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of ARDS opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -1.01. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.29% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

