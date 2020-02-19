Royal Bank of Canada Increases SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $105.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.93% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.13.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $115.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22 and a beta of 1.00. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $119.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.02.

In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $169,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,186.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $885,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,765,236 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth $19,332,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth $13,017,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 926,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,550,000 after purchasing an additional 87,372 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,140,000 after purchasing an additional 71,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth $5,747,000.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

