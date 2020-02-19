Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH)

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRI Pointe Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NYSE:TPH traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.19. The company had a trading volume of 196,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,374. TRI Pointe Group has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $17.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 37.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 46,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

